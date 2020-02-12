|
Martin L. Merezio
Lakewood - Martin L. Merezio, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Born in Jersey City, he was a Transportation Executive for over 35 years, retiring in 1990. He then worked as a building inspector for Jersey City until he retired in 1996.
Martin owned a summer home in Lavallette, NJ and enjoyed many years vacationing there.
Martin is predeceased by his first wife Sarah in 1986 and his step daughter Andrea Catanio in 1995.
Surviving are his wife Katherine; Sons Mark and his wife Karen, and Martin; Daughters Sabrina O' Donnell and her husband Christopher, Susan Fisher and her husband Steven Ecker; Step-sons Frank Catanio, John Catanio and his wife Chrisjohnna; Step-daughter Doreen Catanio and her husband Matthew Hinzpeter; Sister Carmella Cazazza; 11 grandchildren Mark Jason, Jennifer, Sarah, Serena, Andrew, Jacqueline Rose, Casandra, Briana, Zachary, Juliana, and John Jr.
Visiting will be Friday from 4-8 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial will follow to Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial. com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020