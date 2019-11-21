|
Martin Nesbitt
Freehold - Martin A. Nesbitt, longtime resident of both Freehold, N.J. and Seaview Island, Neptune, N.J. passed away peacefully on November 20th. Martin was born on September 14, 1926 in Jersey City, N. J. He graduated from Saint Peter's Prep in Jersey City and Seton Hall University. Marty was an accomplished athlete named to the All Hudson County and All State football teams. He served his country honorably in the Army during WWII. Marty began his professional career for Western Electric immediately after college and worked for the Bell system and AT& T before retiring. He enjoyed a second career working as a contract specialist for the Bayonne Army Base, and then retired a second time. Marty loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them to the boardwalk, attending their games, and going to lunch and dinner with them. He could be seen on the Spring Lake boardwalk rain or shine on most days. Marty loved to watch football and was an ardent Notre Dame fan.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice, to whom he was married for 37 years. He was also predeceased by his brother, William, and his parents, Loretta and Barney as well as his long-time friend Pat Aberle. Marty is survived by his four children, Thomas and Pamela of Pittsgrove, N.J.; Martin and Karen of Easton, Pa.; Maureen and Peter Warshaw, Jr. of Middletown, N.J.; and Patricia and Wayne Slocum of Wall Township, N.J; and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Martin and Jack Nesbitt;Breanna and Kaitlyn Slocum; Jane Nesbitt Warshaw and Peter E. Warshaw, III; and William B. Loder.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, from 3 to 6 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00AM at the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery , North Arlington NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marty's name to Saint Peter's Prep, Office of Institutional Advancement, 144 Grand Street, Jersey City, N.J. 07302. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019