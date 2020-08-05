1/1
Martin Rudnick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Rudnick

Marty Rudnick, father, husband and attorney, died suddenly at home on Friday, June 19, after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Raised in Red Bank, he attended Red Bank High School for one year, then graduated from The Peddie School, where he was president of the Butt Lounge and attended whatever religious services were the shortest. Not wanting to become a doctor like his father, Macy, after he graduated Purdue University he received his law degree from Boston University Law School. He practiced law in Monmouth and Ocean Countys for 50 years and represented his clients with integrity, dedication and the unexpected creative defense, often summoned to judge's chambers for a correction or two.

He loved his life and all of us, worked hard, played hard, travelled the world, visited Normandy, and waited for the Rangers to finally win the Stanley Cup.

He is survived by his wife, Abby, and his three sons and their families: Jon, Catie Carton,Hannah, Gavin and Taylor; Brian, Randa Soudah, Alexandra and Jane; Neal, Maria Tafaro, Macey and Layla.

In honor of Marty, and Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, please send any donations to:

Jefferson Hospital

Office of Institutional Advancement

125 S. 9th St. Suite 600

Philadelphia

PA 19107

Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, were in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
7324464242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved