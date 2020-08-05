Martin Rudnick



Marty Rudnick, father, husband and attorney, died suddenly at home on Friday, June 19, after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Raised in Red Bank, he attended Red Bank High School for one year, then graduated from The Peddie School, where he was president of the Butt Lounge and attended whatever religious services were the shortest. Not wanting to become a doctor like his father, Macy, after he graduated Purdue University he received his law degree from Boston University Law School. He practiced law in Monmouth and Ocean Countys for 50 years and represented his clients with integrity, dedication and the unexpected creative defense, often summoned to judge's chambers for a correction or two.



He loved his life and all of us, worked hard, played hard, travelled the world, visited Normandy, and waited for the Rangers to finally win the Stanley Cup.



He is survived by his wife, Abby, and his three sons and their families: Jon, Catie Carton,Hannah, Gavin and Taylor; Brian, Randa Soudah, Alexandra and Jane; Neal, Maria Tafaro, Macey and Layla.



In honor of Marty, and Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, please send any donations to:



Jefferson Hospital



Office of Institutional Advancement



125 S. 9th St. Suite 600



Philadelphia



PA 19107



Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, were in charge of arrangements.









