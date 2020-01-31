|
Martin Seidenstein, MD
Wall Township - Dr. Martin Seidenstein, 85, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020.
A native of Far Rockaway, New York, Dr. Seidenstein became a leader in the Jersey Shore medical community and local health care-related causes. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, Dr. Seidenstein moved to the Jersey Shore in 1970 after stints in the US Army and on the Downstate Medical School faculty. Until his retirement in 2005, he maintained a private practice in general surgery, first in Point Pleasant and then in Brick Township. He served as Chief of Surgery and Chief of the Medical Staff at what is now Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center and helped lead the smooth transition from Point Pleasant Hospital to the new facility in Brick. Nancy, his wife, and he were both active in their support of the community's hospitals and their mission.
Dr. Seidenstein was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Robin, Tom, and Kathryn; and their spouses, Karin and Matt. He took great pleasure in seeing the growth of his five grandchildren—Arden, Chase, Jake, Nate, and Zoe—and following their successes in school and on the playing fields. Just a month before his passing, Dr. Seidenstein described a dinner with the entire family and grandchildren as an extremely happy moment in his final year's struggle against illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna; sister, Rosalind, and brother, Harvey; and his son, Anthony.
A Memorial Service in celebration of Dr. Seidenstein's life will her held on Sunday, 12:30 pm, February 16, 2020, at the Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe Street, Bay Head, NJ 08742.
In lieu of flowers, the Seidenstein family requests donations to be made to the Ocean Medical Center Foundation. Checks can be made out to "Ocean Medical Center Foundation" with "Dr. Martin Seidenstein" in the memo line and mailed to Ocean Medical Center Foundation, www.oceanmedicalcenter.com/donate or 1340 Campus Parkway, Suite C4, Neptune, NJ 07753. To make a gift via phone, please call 732-751-5100
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020