Martin Silverman
Martin Silverman

Jackson Twp - Martin Silverman 78, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence. Marty was born in Allentown, PA, had resided in Lakewood Twp. before settling in Jackson Twp. over 45 years ago.

Marty worked for Jackson Middle School, where he was an art teacher for 34 years, retiring in June 2004. He was also a landscape designer and sculptor. A passion of his was carving fountains and marble sculptures, which he loved to display at fine art shows along the east coast over the last 15 years. Marty served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the Good Conduct Medal.

Marty was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Gertrude Silverman and by his wife, Rita Silverman in 2014. He is survived by his sons, Brian Silverman of Tinton Falls, NJ and Gene Silverman of Montclair, NJ; his grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Aaron and Sophie; and by his sister, Doris Buckwald of Manchester Twp., NJ.

Those who know Marty all agree that he wore his loving spirit and sense of humor on his sleeve. He was the most unbelievably caring and giving husband, father, grandfather and friend that anyone could ever know. He will be deeply missed.

Services were held at Beth Olam Memorial Park, Lakewood Twp., NJ on Wednesday, August 19th. The GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME in Jackson Twp., is in charge of arrangements. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
