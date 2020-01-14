Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Jackson Twp. - MARTIN T. LYNCH, 88, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at home. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Old Bridge, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 17 years ago.

Martin was employed as a Metering Station Supervisor for PSE&G, Newark, NJ, for 34 years prior to his retirement in 1994.

He was predeceased by his great grandson, Ethan; and by his wife, Marianne P. Lynch. Martin is survived by his sons, Martin J. Lynch and Andrew Lynch and his wife, Kim; his daughters, Marianne L. Lynch and Suzanne Lynch; his 6 grandchildren; and by his 2 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM with his Funeral Service at 7:30 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
