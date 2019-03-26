|
Marvin Goldstein
Longwood, FL - Marvin Goldstein, 90, died on March 24th, 2019 in Longwood, FL.
Marvin Goldstein was part of a large family that lived at the Jersey Shore area. His paternal side emigrated from England in 1902 and settled in Asbury Park.
He was a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore and retired to Florida in 2011. Marvin was a supervisor with the Monmouth County superintendent of elections office. He was a member and former President of Congregation Sons of Israel, Wayside, NJ. He served in the US Army from 1950 until 1952 and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Asbury Park chapter and served as post commander of the Jewish War Veteran's Shore Chapter. Marvin was also a Mason, Ocean Lodge 89.
Marvin was a retired Asbury Park Police Officer and formerly served as President of PBA Local #6. He was also a member and served as President for the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce.
He was a graduate of Asbury Park High school and Monmouth Junior College. For many years, he and his late wife, Lorraine, owned and operated both La Plume Card and Gift shop in downtown Asbury Park and the Convention Hall Peanut Shop on the Asbury Park Boardwalk.
Marvin was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, a brother, Franklin, his parents, Rose & Harry Goldstein, and a niece, Dori Goldstein Sommers. Surviving are his son, Michael and his wife Rebecca, his daughter, Debra Shadoan, four grandchildren, Shaun, Shayna, Stephanie, and Hannah and three great grandchildren, Layla and Charley, and Noah. He is also survived by cousins Barry Goldstein, Malcom Kramer, nephew Neal Goldstein, a loving friend Marsha Meistrich and many more friends.
Over the years Marvin shared many memories with the family. Both sad and happy. One thing we will always remember about his conversations was his positive thought, "It's been a wonderful life."
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday 11a.m. at the Bloomfield-Cooper Funeral Chapel, Ocean Township Rt. 35.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019