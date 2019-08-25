|
Marvin H. Pakula 1923 - 2019
Edison - Master artist, author, veteran and pioneer of television's early years, Marvin H. Pakula, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully due to natural causes at home in Edison, N.J. on August 12th, just sixteen days shy of his 96th birthday.
Marvin was born and raised in New York City. His early artistic ability earned him entrance to Pratt Institute's art school, where he developed his considerable talents with pencils, charcoal, pastels, and paint.
He cut his college studies short at the height of the Second World War, enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving in the Army Air Forces and the 25th Infantry Division stateside as well as in the Philippines and in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He also served as a camouflage instructor, helping troops and equipment survive battle.
His love of stage and screen was evident when he developed and stage-managed shows for fellow troops. This love continued throughout his life, with a special fondness for Broadway and American composers of the Golden Age. He was also known to pick up a ukulele from time to time, strumming and sometimes singing with passable skill.
Upon his return from the war, he launched a career in the nascent television industry, eventually becoming a technical director in the New York City control rooms of the DuMont network, which then rivalled CBS and NBC in scope and scale. He worked in the industry for more than 40 years, meeting innumerable rising stars and occasionally sitting his children quietly off-set and introducing them to on-screen talent.
Marvin was also a successful artist, author, and illustrator. A master of oil portraiture, he specialized in fastidiously-researched, expertly-executed portraits of celebrated historic, military, and cultural figures; these works now hang prominently across the U.S. He also authored and illustrated books on heraldry, the Civil War, and military uniforms. In more recent years, his appreciation of sports led him to create a large collection of pencil and charcoal montages of famous athletes, many of whom he came to know personally.
He was an attentive father with a sharp sense of humor and a deadpan delivery. He was kind at his core, expressing sadness upon reading an unfortunate news item or witnessing needless suffering of an animal. He also displayed remarkable resilience, maintaining dual television and art careers, and adapting to changes and challenges throughout his life.
Marvin is survived by his wife Barbara, his son William (Julee), his daughter Susan Kolesar (Stephen), and two granddaughters, Samantha and Aria. Charitable donations in Marvin's name may be sent to Imagine, A Center for Coping With Loss (www.imaginenj.org), the USO (www.uso.org), the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (www.vfw.org), or to the Veteran Artist Program (www.veteranartistprogram.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019