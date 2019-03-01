|
|
Marvin Imber
Eatontown - Marvin Imber, 84 of Eatontown passed away on Saturday, February 2,2019. H e was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Tinton Falls before moving to Eatontown.
He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Minnie Imber and his son Owen. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Imber, his daughter Felicia and her husband Brad Bogan, son Howard Imber and his wife Amy of New York city, son Ian Imber and fiancée, Stacey Cadoff of South Brunswick and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Kalet and her husband Irwin Kalet as well as many nieces and nephews Donations in his memory can be made to the , www.lung.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019