Marvin L. Mintz
Wellington, FL - On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Marvin L. Mintz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 86 surrounded by family. Marvin raised his family in Freehold, New Jersey before retiring to Wellington, Florida 20 years ago.
Marvin was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Libby Mintz and his sister, Donna Manevich. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the love of his life, Rose (Luchansky) Mintz; his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael and Cindy Mintz, Steven Mintz and Alan and Robin Mintz; his grandchildren, Jaclyn and Evan Jaffe, Jason Mintz, Sam Mintz and Alejandro Potes Jiménez, Jessica Mintz, Ethan Mintz, Eric Mintz and Dylan Mintz; and his two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Savannah Jaffe.
Marvin was born in the Bronx, New York and grew up in Howell, New Jersey. He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1951 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers College in 1955, where he met his wife Rose. Marvin subsequently built a successful Accounting practice in Freehold, New Jersey and was a past President of Monmouth/Ocean County Chapter of CPAs, a past President of B'nai Brith and a past Vice President of Congregation Agudath Achim, now the Freehold Jewish Center. Marvin was an avid golfer and longtime member of Battleground Country Club in Manalapan, New Jersey.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11a.m. at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street in Freehold, New Jersey followed by internment at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Woodbridge, New Jersey.
Donations may be made in Marvin's loving memory to the (), K9s for Warriors (www.k9sforwarriors.org) or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019