Marvin Lawrence (Larry) Cook
Neptune Twp. - Marvin Lawrence (Larry) Cook, 69 of Neptune Twp. passed away Monday March 25, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Larry owned and operated Cook's Floor Sanding and Refinishing and also Cook's Lawn Service and was presently employed by Brightview Landscape Service.
Larry was predeceased by his parents and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Thorpe Cook, and their two children, Marlee Cook Kohlmann and her husband John, and son Justin James Cook, grandchildren, Kyle and Kaitlyn Kohlmann and Shyanne and Justin James Cook Jr., three sisters and many other family members and friends.
Larry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in their sports. He also loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting. If you are a hunter, you can shoot off a round for Larry!!
Larry will be cremated and services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019