Mary A. Bergen
Mary A. Bergen (nee Power), 90, formerly of Point Pleasant and Brick, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born on November 11, 1928 in Point Pleasant to the late George and Eva Power. She attended Ocean Road Grammar School and graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School, Class of 1946.
She married Edward Charles Bergen in 1947 and they lived in Point Pleasant until moving to Brick in 1997.
Mary worked as New Jersey Bell Telephone operator in the Spring Lake exchange full time and part time in the Point Pleasant exchange until the company changed to dial. She also was an active member of Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward; and son, Alan.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas Bergen of TX, John Bergen and wife, Ann of VA; and David Bergen and wife, Sharon of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Interment at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church www.harveyumc.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020.