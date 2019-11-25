|
Mary A. Carraher
Red Bank - Mary A. Carraher, 92, of Red Bank, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Fair Lawn most of her life before moving to Red Bank 10 years ago.
Mrs. Carraher was a Switchboard Operator for AT&T and Gimbels Department Store for many years before retiring. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needlepoint, and traveling with her husband. Her greatest joy was her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Stanley Carraher and her daughter Amy Carraher. Surviving are her daughters and their spouses: Maryellen Kupersmith and Carl and Susan Klingman and James; her six grandchildren: Amy Fogarty, Cathy DeRocco, and Emily, Connor, and Liam Klingman; three great-granddaughters: Ashley and Elizabeth Fogarty and Violet DeRocco; as well as her sister Anna Luca.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Services will be held at 3 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019