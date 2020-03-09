|
|
Mary A. Hahn
Mary A. Hahn (nee French), 96, formerly of Point Pleasant, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born in Ashley, PA to the late Edward and Sarah French, she was raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and graduated from Hanover Township High School. She lived in Point Pleasant for over forty years. Mary was a communicant of the Church of Saint Martha, Point Pleasant, and loved playing Bingo and her family.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, of over sixty-four years, Eugene A. Hahn; son, Eugene P. Hahn; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hahn; and grandson-in-law, Christopher M. Duffy.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Beth Ryan and husband, James; and son, Brian J. Hahn. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Christine Hahn Proffitt and husband, Gregory, Theresa Hahn, Eugene J. Hahn, Susan Lake and husband, Andrew, Casey Ryan Duffy and fiancée, Kevin Donohue, Kerry Ryan and fiancée, Alan Nielsen, and Brandon T. Hahn; five great-grandchildren, Katie and fiancée, Kenny; Haley, Ryan, Morgan, and Isabella; one great-great granddaughter, Ava; and a niece, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, Point Pleasant, followed by interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020