|
|
Mary A. Hulse
Brick - Mary A. (Lacki) Hulse, age 74 of Brick, NJ, died on Wednesday, 2/6/19 at Complete Care at Laurelton Nursing Facility in Brick. She was born and raised in Queens, NY and moved to Brick 52 years ago. She was employed as a Nurse for many years with Burnt Tavern Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brick. She was also a proud homemaker. She was a former parishioner of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant where she was active with their Christian Youth Organization's Music Ministry. She loved spending time with her loving grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Raymond W. Hulse; her devoted sons, Kenneth R. and his wife, Billie A. of Brick and Kevin A. of New Hope, PA; four grandchildren, Amanda, Kenneth, Carly and Robert; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Skinner, Diane Mauro and her husband, Richie and Kathleen Applegate and her husband, Gene; and several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services will be private. Colonial Funeral Home in Brick is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Contributions can be made in her honor to the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter - 185 Brick Blvd. Brick, NJ 08723 OR to any . To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019