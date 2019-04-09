Services
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
Mary A. Nesci

Boscawen, NH - Mary Nesci, 86, passed away peacefully in the Family Room at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH in the company of her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Mary raised four children, Maryann, Michele, Michael, and Maria. She was a Grandmother to six, Great Grandmother to seven, and was predeceased by her four siblings, Olga, Albert, Wilma, and Rudy.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or leave a message of condolence please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019
