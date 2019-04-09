|
Mary A. Nesci
Boscawen, NH - Mary Nesci, 86, passed away peacefully in the Family Room at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH in the company of her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Mary raised four children, Maryann, Michele, Michael, and Maria. She was a Grandmother to six, Great Grandmother to seven, and was predeceased by her four siblings, Olga, Albert, Wilma, and Rudy.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019