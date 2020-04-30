Mary A. Nolan



Mary A. Nolan (nee Murray), age 88, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.



Mary was the third of four children, born in Collingdale, PA, on February 1, 1932. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA, the class of 1950. She married, Peter J. Nolan on May 31, 1952. They resided in Chester, PA for many years, and later Mary lived in Upper Merion Township, PA before she moved to Brant Beach full time in 1982. Mary was a homemaker for most of her adult life. She worked at St. Francis Community Center for several years prior to retirement. She also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid tennis player. Her other hobbies included sewing, ceramics and jewelry making.



She is predeceased by her daughter, Catherine M. Nolan, her former husband, Peter J. Nolan, parents, Charles J. and Eleanor (Bogan) Murray, her sister, Patricia (Murray) Johnston, her brother-in-law, Paul "Duke" Johnston, her brother, Charles Murray, her nephews, Charles Johnston, Paul Johnston, Joseph Johnston and Stephen Jordan, and her niece, Florence (Johnston) Thornton.



Mary is survived by her children, Molly B. Nolan, Charles J. Nolan, and Peter C. Nolan, her grandchildren, Michael Nolan and John Nolan, her sister, Eleanor Jordan, her sister-in-law, Lorraine Murray, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



A graveside service will take place at noon, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store