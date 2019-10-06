|
|
Mary A. Reilly
Manchester, NJ - Mary Angela Giordano Reilly died on October 2, 2019 at 10:30am. She was at home and surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Throop, PA and moved to Seaside Park in 1960 and Toms River in 1964. She married John "Jack" Reilly, Sr. in June 1960.
She was a graduate of Marywood College in Scranton, PA, and received her Masters Degree from Rowan University.
After moving to Toms River, Mary was employed by the Central Regional School District, Bayville as Middle School Librarian, a position she held for 25 years before retiring in 1998.
She is preceded by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Reilly, in 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Reilly and Terrance Collins, Toms River; Denise Beveridge and her husband Greg, Toms River; Diane Reilly, Toms River; and son Dr. John Reilly and his wife Janice, Cary, NC.
Also surviving are her loving grandchildren who have been a wonderful part of her life and who have been so very special to her: Riley and Molly Collins; Paige Beveridge; Charlotte Grace Reilly; Jack, Jenna and Jackie Reilly and Jessie Wilkins and her husband David and great-granddaughters Adelaide and Rosemary.
Residing at the Renaissance Community in Manchester, NJ, she belonged to the Grandparents Club, Italian American Club, Bocci Club, Singles Club and the Retired Educators of Ocean County Club. She is a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019