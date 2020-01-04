Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Mary A. Sciortino

Mary A. Sciortino Obituary
Mary A. Sciortino

Mary A. Sciortino, 87, formerly of Atlantic Highlands, NJ died peacefully Monday, December 30, at House of The Good Shepard,

Family and friends are invited to call at the John P Condon Funeral Home in Leonardo on Friday, January 10 from, 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church on Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 AM. Cremation services are Private.

For the full text of the obituary and information on donations, please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
