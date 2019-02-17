|
Mary Agnes Bruce
Point Pleasant - Mary Agnes Bruce, 87, of Point Pleasant, was called home to Heaven on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the home of her niece, Polly Durrua Custis.
Born in Point Pleasant, NJ on February 7, 1931, to the late Edmund E. Durrua, Sr. and Elizabeth Hulse Durrua, Mary loved her hometown and remained in Point Pleasant throughout her life.
Mary was a founding member of the Rosary Club at St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Point Pleasant, where she was an active member for over 50 years. Mary was very involved in several animal shelters and rescue centers, both near and far, and was a volunteer at Jersey Shore Animal Center's Bow Wow Boutique for more than 50 years. Mary happily dedicated her life to protecting animals, as there was no other cause more important to her.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Douglas Bruce; sister-in-law, Jennie Mae Durrua; nephew, Jon Raymond Durrua; and niece, Amy Durrua East.
Survivors include her brother, Edmund E. Durrua, Jr. of Point Pleasant; nieces, Peggy Durrua Rice and husband Ronnie; Polly Durrua Custis, Kathleen Shannon, and Maryellen Durrua Hishon; and nephews, Edmund E. Durrua III and David Mel Durrua and wife Jamie.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life at the VFW Post No. 4715, 603 St. Louis Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Jersey Shore Animal Center 185 Brick Blvd., Brick, NJ 08723.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019