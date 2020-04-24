|
Mary Alice Laird
On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Mary Alice Laird was called to heaven, her mission here complete. While her loving spirit remained strong and steadfast, her body could no longer fight its battle with Parkinson's disease. She passed peacefully, with the same grace with which she lived her life.
Her parents came to New York from Puerto Rico. She was born in April 1937 and grew up in Brooklyn. Always a hard worker, she staffed the counter of her father's bodega every day after school. An overachiever, Mary Alice skipped a grade in high school and entered Brooklyn College of Pharmacy at seventeen. She graduated in 1957, as one of the college's first female graduates. Mary Alice worked in more than a dozen pharmacies in New York City and in Ocean County, New Jersey. In 1984, she was named New Jersey's Pharmacist of the Year. "Smiling Mary Alice" was beloved by all and was always willing to help and counsel others.
A devout Catholic and active parishioner at Saint Barnabas Parish in Bayville, she served both the church and the Diocese of Trenton in many ministries including the Separated and Divorced Support Group, Rainbows for All God's Children, and founded SWAP (Share With A Parishioner). She became close friends with many wonderful priests and occasionally had Mass held in her home.
In 1962, Mary Alice married William J. Coombs, an up and coming fine artist. They moved to Ocean Gate, NJ, where they raised their two children, Clifford and Collette. Later in life, she married her soulmate, Bob Laird, a local Pharmacist and former Mayor of Berkeley Township. They lived in the community of Berkeley Shores, and later moved to the Sonata Bay Community; both located in Bayville, NJ.
Grandmama, as her family called her, cherished her extended family. She treasured any occasion for a gathering and regularly invited friends to join the C.L.A.N. (Coombs, Lairds And Neighbors). She would carefully choose her decorations, menu, and cocktails, along with a festive outfit, to enliven the event. She loved to cook elaborate meals with Bob for friends and playfully joust over which one of them organized the next festivity. Well-rounded and eclectic, she loved reading, puzzles, boating, ballroom dancing, creating photo albums, classical music, mailing out her annual Christmas letter and even kickboxing. Travel was also a huge thrill with international destinations that included Russia, South America, the Caribbean and most of Europe.
Mary Alice was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Laird, and is survived by her brother, Carlos Vazquez; son, Clifford Coombs; daughter, Collette (Flatt) Franklin and husband Gary; stepson, Michael Laird and wife, Vanessa; stepson, David Laird and wife, Deborah; stepson, Robert Laird and wife, Kelly; stepdaughter, Susan Laird; stepdaughter, Karen Conover and husband, Marcus Williams and sixteen grandchildren: Katie Coombs, Chris Coombs, Connor Flatt, Dillon Flatt, Tim Laird, Emily Laird, Quinn Moody, Darby Moody, Silas Moody-Laird, Andrew Laird, Daniel Laird, David M. Laird, Hunter Strikwerda, Chris Conover, Kirsten Conover, and Skylar Sinclair (aka Clayton Laird).
The family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude for the people who cared for Mary Alice with such kindness and love after the passing of her husband, Bob.
Mary Alice would always end a phone call or visit and sign all her cards to family and friends, "I Love You, Mucho! Mucho!" Therefore, an online memorial can be found at: iLoveYouMuchoMucho.com
