Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
2 First Street
Toms River, NJ
Resources
1926 - 2019
Lakewood - Mary Alice McCloud-Boykins, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick NJ at the age of 92.

Mary Alice was born September 6, 1926 in Elizabeth, NJ. A retired Licensed Registered Nurse, she was educated at Georgian Court College.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Boykins Sr., of Lakewood, NJ. She leaves to mourn two daughters: Valerie Gill of Jackson, NJ, Michele Boykins Drumright of Bayville, NJ, a son James Aaron Boykins Jr. of Lakewood, NJ, the loves of her life- her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home at 703 Main Street in Toms River, NJ. Everyone is invited to gather for funeral services at 10am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 2 First Street Toms River, NJ. She will be interred at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019
