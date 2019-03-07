|
Mary Andersen
Warren/formerly Staten Island - Mary Andersen, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Runnells Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Berkeley Heights. Born in Queens Village, NY, she spent most of her life on Staten Island before moving to Warren over 20 years ago.
Mary worked for Con Edison during World War II and the City of New York as a Secretary after her husband passed away. She was a former member of St. Paul's Church in Staten Island where she volunteered at the school and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital in Staten Island during the war. Mary is a current member of Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren.
Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed anything written by her favorite author Mary Higgins Clark.
Predeceased by her husband, Andrew H. Andersen, Sr., in 1983; two sons, Andrew H. Andersen, Jr. and Arne Andersen.
Survived by her son William Andersen and his wife Jan and Mariann Tegge and her husband Rainer; nine grandchildren Nicole (Will), Jonathan, Robert (Melissa), Michele (Mark), Suzanne (George), Jason, Keith, Tracey and Stacey; five great-grandchildren Vincent, Isabella, Logan, Cassia and Siena.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mount Chapel, Warren. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, NY
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019