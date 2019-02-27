|
Mary Ann Cebula
Toms River - Mary Ann Cebula (nee Cianci) , 68 of Toms River entered into eternal light on Feb 22, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Orange, NJ to Dominic and Frances Cianci. Mary Ann received her BA in Elementary Education at Newark State College and her MA in Special Education at Georgian Court College. She held many additional certificates as an LDTC, Speech Teacher and Reading Interventionist. After 12 years teaching in Catholic Schools, she completed a 25 year career with at Stafford Township Schools, Manahawkin, NJ. She was always regarded as the most dedicated and devoted teacher to special needs students and to all who entered her classroom. Even up to a month before hospitalization she played a key role in filling a vacancy a speech specialist position for the little ones. She enjoyed her career and family always caring and giving of herself to others. She is survived by her husband, Charles, of 45 years, daughter Jessica McKay and Son-in-Law Brian and two grandchildren, Katherine Mary and Brian Chase. She is also survived by sisters Diane Taylor and Frank and Francine Rycharski and Ronald, Aunt Anna Vulpi and Uncle Joe Balestrieri as well as nephews and nieces and many cousins. Visiting will be Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Saturday, March 2 at St. Luke's Church . Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. Donations in her memory should be made to . . www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019