Mary Ann Ciccone
Lakewood - Mary Ann Ciccone was born October 20, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Filomena and John Iorizzo and the sibling of the late Ronald Iorizzo and Madeline Caruso. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Peter Ciccone. She leaves behind her 2 children Mark and Tracy along with their respective spouses Justine and Anthony. She will be missed by her adoring grandchildren Domenick, Joseph and Nina.
Mary Ann was born and raised in Brooklyn NY. After marrying the love of her life, Peter and
Mary Ann moved to Staten Island and raised a beautiful family of their own. Years later they retired in Lakewood, NJ where they've resided for the last 12 years. They enjoyed being Florida snowbirds in the winter and spending their summers on the Jersey Shore. Mary Ann especially loved her social activities with her community clubhouse friends that included Texas hold 'em games, bowling and Pizza nights. Christmas will always be remembered as a joyous time in Mary Ann's home. Pete and Mary Ann would spend weeks preparing holiday displays in their home to celebrate the season with family and friends.
Mary Ann was a special woman who touched many lives. Her memory will live on through all the loved ones she leaves behind. She will truly be missed by her friends and family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14th, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Morganville, NJ.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 11am at St Benedict's Church in Holmdel, NJ.
Burial will take place in the Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019