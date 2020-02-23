|
Mary Ann Engesser
Bay Head - Mary Ann Engesser, 97, of Bay Head, NJ, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in West Point Island, Lavallette, NJ for 40 years before moving to Bay Head 15 years ago.
Mary Ann was a Real Estate Agent for 40 years, working for Lee Childers Real Estate and DeGruccio Real Estate, Lavallette. She specialized as an agent for rental properties, renting 200 plus properties a year.
She volunteered for the Deborah Heart Hospital Foundation and raised over $100,000 over 15 years as she ran the house tour to raise money each summer.
Mary Ann was also member of St. Elisabeth Chapel by the Sea, Ortley Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Engesser, in 2007 and her daughter Valerie Hamilton in 2009.
Mary Ann is survived by her three grandchildren Christopher Martin and his wife Antoinette, Tom Martin and his wife Celia, David Hamilton, and five great grandchildren Thomas, Tyler, Annabel, Giles, and Lydia Martin.
A memorial service will be offered Friday, February 28, 2019 11:00am at St. Elisabeth Chapel by the Sea, Ortley Beach, NJ.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020