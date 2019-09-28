|
Mary Ann Gerahty
Manalapan - Mary Ann Gerahty, 62, of Manalapan passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle. Born in Manhattan, NY, she was raised in Brooklyn and lived in Queens before settling in Manalapan NJ many years ago. Mary Ann was a Patient Access Management Representative at both Monmouth Medical Center, in Long Branch, and Centrastate Medical Center- Radiation Oncology in Freehold.
Predeceased by her father Anthony Misericordia, and her brother Leonard Misericordia, she is survived by her loving husband James of 40 years, her three Children James and his partner Betsy Velarde of Manalapan, her son Anthony and his wife Gina Gerahty of Howell, her daughter Stephanie and her husband Lane Griffin of Manalapan, her grandchildren who lit her world Valerie Rose Gerahty, and Jaxon Lane Griffin; her sisters Toni Monticciolo and her husband Richard of Holmdel, Cindy Ann Emma and her husband Michael of Aberdeen; her mother Ann Misericordia, her sister in law Grace Misericordia of Parlin; her brother in law Kevin Gerahty and his partner Patricia Andersen of Freehold, and by her many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel NJ on Sunday 9/29/19 and Monday 9/30/19 from 2-4 and 7-9pm.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, 10/1/19 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, 58 Main St, Englishtown NJ. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 28, 2019