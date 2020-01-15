|
|
Mary Ann Goodwin-Howard
Asbury Park - Mary Ann Goodwin-Howard, 75 of Asbury Park departed this life peacefully on January 4, 2020. Affectionately known as "Momma" or "Daisy" Mary was a beautiful soul. She was born in Waynesboro, GA where she attended the public schools. Mary worked at Asbury Park Tower for 20 years. She will be missed. Visitation will be Saturday January 18th from 1 pm until the funeral service at 2 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020