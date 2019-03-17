|
Mary Ann Pagano
Toms River - Mary Ann Pagano 85 years old of Toms River passed away March 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Newark, NJ she was a teacher's aide for the Toms River Board of Education. She was a member and held several offices of the Columbia Civic League Ladies Auxiliary-an Italian American Club of Ocean County. She was a communicant of St. Justin's RC Church and was a former rosarian.
She was the wife of the late Philip Pagano. Surviving are her son Philip Pagano, daughter Anna Marie Foisy and her brother Peter Russo. Also surviving are her grandchildren Audrey, Kyle, Carissa, Nicole, great grandchildren Nicholas, Maya, Elijah, Brayden, Hunter, Hannah and her beloved dog Peanut.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Justin's RC Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River. Inurnment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019