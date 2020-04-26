|
Mary Ann Salko
Jackson, NJ - Mary Ann Salko, 83, of Jackson, NJ died on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Bartley Health Care in Jackson, NJ. Mary Ann was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Barnegat and Old Bridge, NJ before moving to Jackson, NJ in 2014.
Mary Ann is predeceased by her husband Donald Salko and her parents Raymond and Anna Salko.
Surviving are her children Robert Salko of Jackson, NJ, Michael Salko and his wife Diane of Cream Ridge, NJ, Donna Griffith and her husband Michael of Bloomsburg, PA and Marilyn Salko and her husband Rich Romano of Boca Raton, FL and her four Grandchildren.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals-DeBow Chapel 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020