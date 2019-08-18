|
Mary Ann Tirado
Berkeley Twp - Mary Ann Tirado age 81 of Berkeley Twp. passed away Wednesday, August 14th. She retired in 1990 as the Principal at Cornerstone Christian School, East Brunswick. Mary Ann lived in Newark, Long Branch and Oakhurst before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 2000. She was predeceased by her husband Oziel. Surviving are her children Lisa Tirado, Michael Tirado, David Tirado and his wife Adriana. Visiting will be Thursday from 6-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.quinn-hoppingfh.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019