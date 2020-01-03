Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
2200 Church Rd
Toms River, NJ
1920 - 2020


1920 - 2020
Mary A. Kumaras, born May 25, 1920 in Asia Minor, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida of natural causes.

Mary was married to Michael J. Kumaras (deceased). She was very active in the Greek Orthodox Church.

Mary is survived by her children Aphrodite Petinakis and husband Peter, Marika Bougdanos and husband Theodosios, James Kumaras and wife Kathi, grandchildren Stephanie and husband James, Dino, Tina and husband Shawn, Michael, and great-granddaughter Sofia.

Funeral services will be held at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 2200 Church Rd, Toms River, NJ, on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton, FL or St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Toms River, NJ or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
