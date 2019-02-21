|
|
Mary Anne Berry
Berwyn, PA - Mary Anne Berry (nee Davidson), 74 of Berwyn, PA and Harvey Cedars, NJ passed on February 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York, NY to Robert and Mary Rita Davidson (nee Harrington). United in marriage to Thomas H. Berry on December 22, 1966. Survived by her husband and sons, Mark and Adam (Rebekah); grandsons Luke, Wyatt and Samuel. Also survived by her sister Eleanor (William) Leonard; sisters-in-law Andrea Laporte (nee Berry) and Madeline Davidson (nee Bellam); a niece and several nephews. Predeceased by brother Robert Davidson. Mary Anne graduated from Washington College in 1966 with a Bachelors' of Arts degree in Philosophy. A Marine Corps wife from 1966-1969, during time of war, she received a commendation letter presented by a Marine Corps General in 2015. An avid reader and solver of crossword puzzles, Mary Anne was active in several book clubs. She was a member of the Barnegat Light Yacht Club, and served as Commodorable in 1982. She enjoyed gardening, sailing and bocce with the Yacht Club ladies. Mary Anne was also a member, in good standing, of the "Lunch Bunch" in Berwyn, PA. Her family was her world. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 26th from 10-11AM, followed by her funeral mass at 11AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary Anne's memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355 (www.stpatrickmalvern.org) Arrangements in care of the Cavanagh-Patterson Funeral Home www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Feb. 21, 2019