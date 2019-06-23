|
Mary Anne Figel
Bayville - Mary Anne Figel, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, godmother, friend and colleague passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. She was loved and cared for, following a lengthy battle with heart disease. One to always defy the odds laid out before her, she persisted and persevered in all she did in life.
Mary Anne was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to George and Mary (Breslin) Zuver on November 20, 1935 after the physician told her mother Mary, she would no longer be able to bare children. She lived an idyllic childhood with her parents and elder brother Charles O'Malley Zuver Sr., who she adored and predeceased her in 2016. As a resident of Haddon Heights, N.J.; Carlisle, Penn.; Metuchen, N.J. and West Paterson, N.J., all before the tender age of 18, Mary Anne became a longtime resident of Ocean County when she made Bayville, N.J. her forever home.
Mary Anne graduated in 1956 from St. Bonaventure's High School in Metuchen and as a Registered Nurse in 1959 from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Paterson. She graduated with high honors from Thomas Edison State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Health Science. She went on to have a lengthy and celebrated career in nursing in the specialties of obstetrics, industrial nursing and school nursing - her true calling -- at Bayville School in Berkley Township. As Bayville School's longtime and respected nurse, Mary Anne positively impacted countless lives. She healed and lovingly treated the many students and families who crossed her path, so much so, that she proudly held the title of the first school nurse ever to be honored by the State of New Jersey with the Governor's Teacher of the Year recognition.
The role of wife, mother, grandmother and friend is what Mary Anne played effortlessly and with most pride. She selflessly balanced all of these responsibilities and loved the people in her life with all of her heart.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Chester; her daughter Mary Jean Day, her son-in-law Brian Day and her two cherished grandsons, Parker and Thayer, who loved their Mimi to the moon and back; her nephew and godson Chris Zuver and his wife Amy, their children, Connor, Dillon and Emily; and her nephew and godson Chip Zuver and his wife Bridget along with many other devoted nieces and nephews, godsons, goddaughters, extended friends and family, all of whom surrounded her with love and support both in her final days and throughout her life.
She excelled in loving people, mastered the art of being a good friend, perfected telling a funny joke and always made anyone with her feel like the most important person in the room. She was devout in her Catholic faith and trusted implicitly in God. For all those fortunate to have the blessing of Mary Anne in their lives, she will be missed, and her memory forever held close to our hearts.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11am at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Mastapeter Funeral Home in Bayville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019