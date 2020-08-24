Mary Anne Ranon



Freehold Township - Mary Anne Ranon, 84, of Freehold Township passed away at home with her family near her side on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and resided in central New Jersey for most of her life, and Freehold for the past several decades. She lived briefly in Pennsylvania prior to the untimely passing of her husband Bob. Mrs. Ranon was the assistant administrator for the Township of Manalapan where she was employed for over 25 years before her retirement 19 years ago. MaryAnne earned the respect of her colleagues and associates, evidenced by the large public gathering at a retirement party held in her honor. She was the widow of Robert Reed Ranon. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Sheree Landry, a grandson, Robert Landry, and a brother, Bruce Bothwell. Surviving are two daughters, Robin Ranon and Holly Viggiano (and their husbands Gene and John); a brother, Paul Bothwell; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her long-time companion William D. Bastedo. Mary Anne was admired and loved by her family and many friends she made over her years in New Jersey and brief time in Florida. A highly intelligent woman, she appreciated spending time with her immediate and extended family, enjoying conversation and large gatherings at home, particularly during holidays. She relished road trips with family, eventually spending part of her time in Florida to be near family. A day of shopping with her daughters Holly and Robin brought much joy to Mary Anne. She was a master on the computer, spending hours with grandchildren who delighted in playing video games with someone as engaged and skilled as Mary Anne. A child at heart, she was adored by her many grandchildren, with whom she gave so much attention and love. Mary Anne was selfless in many respects, always willing to help others without expecting anything in return. She touched many by her thoughtful ways, and words of admiration were common whenever her name came up in conversation. Mary Anne loved animals, with several cats and occasional dogs prancing about her house. Her love for animals was infectious, as her family shared her appreciation for these creatures through pets of their own. Plaques and photos of pets past and present graced her home - not a room was spared. A kind soul, Mary Anne will be deeply missed, leaving memories that will be cherished by all those who were privileged to know her. A private memorial gathering in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









