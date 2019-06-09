|
|
Mary Anne Ruddy
Alexandria, VA - Mary Anne Ruddy (62) of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Little Silver, NJ passed away on May 25, 2019. Mary Anne graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1975 and was always a proud "Casey". She was a free spirit who loved traveling, meeting new people, and experiencing the world in all its many colors. She eventually combined her wanderlust for life with her profession, signing on as a traveling nurse, which took her on assignments throughout the United States. Because she cared deeply for those in great need, Mary Anne gravitated toward work in trauma and intensive care units and emergency rooms. More recently, Mary Anne was caring for Military service members at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.
Mary Anne spent many happy childhood summers at White Sands Beach Club in Long Branch and loved her home state of New Jersey. She also loved living in San Francisco and on the Big Island of Hawaii where she found new adventures and lifelong friendships. An avid animal lover, Mary Anne also found many stray dogs needing a home. These dogs hit the jackpot when they landed in Mary Anne's loving and caring household.
Mary Anne was always smiling and never knew a stranger. She had many friends throughout the world from every walk of life, just the way Mary Anne wanted it. The world will not be the same without her.
Mary Anne is survived by her siblings, many cousins and many, many friends, her loving niece and nephew Piper and Jack and faithful companion Tai her dog.
A celebration of her life will be on June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to honor what was most important to Mary Anne: caring for people and animals. Please donate in Mary Anne's name to All Star Pet Rescue (www.allstarpetrescue.com/), The Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org), or San Francisco's GLIDE Church (www.glide.org/donate/) to help in its mission of "strengthening communities and transforming lives.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019