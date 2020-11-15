1/1
Mary Antoinetta (Doyle) Raynis
Matawan - Mary Antoinetta (Doyle) Raynis, 91, of Matawan, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday November 14, 2020.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, she resided in Levittown, Long Island before moving to Matawan, New Jersey 57 years ago.

Mary worked for Rockford Candies, Gimbles Department Store, and eventually retired from Sears in Middletown, NJ. She enjoyed Thursday lunches with her "Sears Girls", seeing many magnificent places on bus trips with her beloved St. Mary's Travel Group, and weekly visits to her hairdresser, Karen. Above all, Mary loved being with her family capturing every moment in pictures, she was affectionately dubbed "Kodak Kate".

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Julia (Mahon) Doyle, her husband Raymond Raynis, brother Herbert Doyle, and sons-in-law Ronald Hinz and Todd McWilliams.

She is survived by her loving children Carol Hinz of Matawan, Kenneth Raynis of Hurst, Texas and Barbara McWilliams of Kewaunee, WIsconsin; grandchildren Carie and Eric Thoroughman, Cheryl and Matt Cortopassi, Deana Cahill, Michael Cristello, and Christopher Raynis; Great Grandchildren Matthew, Robert, and Adrianna Cortopassi, Jayce Thorougman, Rachel Cahill, and Michael Cristello, and many extended family members.

We will always love you Nan, 2lbs 6

In honor of her wishes, Mary will be privately cremated and her ashes will be buried with her husband in Old Tennent Church Cemetery, Manalapan, at a later date.

Day Funeral Home of Keyport was entrusted with the arrangements for Mary.

To offer the family of Mary your condolences, please visit our web site at www.dayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
