Mary Barbagallo
Colts Neck - Mary Barbagallo (nee: Manfre), 79, of Colts Neck, passed away Sunday, May 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, Mary was raised in Totowa, then lived in West Paterson with her husband and family until settling in Colts Neck 39 years ago. Mary lived a long and fruitful life. Married for over 50 years, she and her beloved husband Sal, side-by-side built a wonderful life, family, and business together. Mary was an artist, interior decorator, and office manager, but above all Mary was a loving mother and a devoted wife. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Sal Barbagallo, in October, 2013. She is survived by her loving children, Tony Barbagallo and wife Loree of Vermont and Joann Dafeldecker and husband Michael of Colts Neck. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Carly, Dylan and Peter. Caring sister-in-law of Angelo and Eileen Barbagallo and Carmela Barbagallo. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 5:00pm at the Colts Neck Reformed Church, 139 County Road 537, Colts Neck, followed by a reception at 6:30pm at the Fireside Grill and Bar, 133 South Main Street, Marlboro. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019