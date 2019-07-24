Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Manchester - Mary Beth Cook Bates 81 died Sunday July 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Red Bank and resided in Long Branch, Lakewood and Jackson before moving to Manchester in 1994. She worked for Errol Rummel OD in Jackson and then the Patient Accounts Dept of Community Medical Center, Toms River before retiring in 2003. She volunteered as a Head Usher and as a Sunday School Teacher for Christ United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her parents Barbara and Kenneth Cook, her sister Janet Carroll and her granddaughter Danielle Arsi. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, George D, son, Raymond "Randy" , daughters, Suzanne Gray and Barbara Cottrell, cherished grandchildren, John Arsi, Chas & Nicholas Cottrell. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 10 AM at the funeral home with an interment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Canine Companions for Independence, in honor of her grandsons service dog William IV, 286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
