Mary Beth Fox
Mary Beth Fox, 77, died unexpectedly on April 15, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center, Tucson, AZ. She was born May 16, 1942, in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Henry H. and Blanche E. (Reese) Lohrenz.
Mary graduated from Grinnell College in 1964 with a major in English. In 1965, Mary married her college sweetheart, Michael Fox, in Wichita, KS. They settled on the East Coast, first in Rumson, NJ, and later in Wilton, CT. As a young professional, Mary taught in elementary and middle schools. At the same time as she was raising two beautiful children, she was active in the Rumson-Fair Haven Junior League, where she was recognized as Outstanding Leaguer in 1981. Years later, she earned a Master's of Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University. She then worked as Head Reference Librarian in the Public Library in Darien, CT, a true testament to her love of reading and desire to serve other learners. She retired in 2000, and together with her husband, moved to Green Valley, AZ.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Michael, are her daughter, Lisa Riley and husband, Scott, of Singapore; her son, Jason and his wife, Corinna, of Township of Washington, NJ; four grandchildren, Isabelle Riley, Mackenzie Fox, Cooper Fox, and Eloise Riley; two sisters, Carol Cater and her husband, Bill, of Baxter Springs, KS, and Cay Evans and her husband, Dick, of Dallas, TX.
Mary has requested that there be no services or memorials. Donations in her honor can be made to the Friends of Green Valley Library at gvlibraryfriends.org/donations.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020