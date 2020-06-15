Mary Borriello



Middletown - Mary Borriello, 100, of Middletown, N.J., died June 13, 2020. Mary was born in Brooklyn, moved to Staten Island in 1970 and to Middletown in 1977. After her husband, Raymond, passed away in 1988 Mary moved to Shadow Lake Village. In August 2017 she became a resident of Brighton Gardens of Middletown.



Prior to her retirement, Mary worked in the credit department of Abraham & Strauss in Brooklyn, New York. Mary was an active member of the Middletown Senior Center until moving to Brighton Gardens and often talked about how much she missed going there.



Mary will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Lorraine (Michael) Connors, her three grandchildren, Michael (Seher), Jacquelyn (Rob) and Michelle (Matt) and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Finnley and Sawyer. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Raymond.



A funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mary, Mother of God Church 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road in Middletown. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Raymond, at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Spring Lake, N.J. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









