Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Constantine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Constantine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Constantine Obituary
Mary C. Constantine

Maple Shade - Mary C. Constantine (nee Toscano), of Maple Shade, previously of Pennsauken, passed away February 2, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward Constantine, Sarah Renninger, and Ronald Constantine. Caring grandmother of Philip, Tara and Samantha and great-grandmother of Leah and Emma. Mary was predeceased by her parents and her 6 siblings.

Mary was very proud of being born and raised in Atlantic City. She told many stories of her days as a volunteer in the USO during World War II, and dancing on the Steel Pier. She loved the beach, boardwalk, sewing and crocheting. She participated in many local craft fairs. When she lived in Pennsauken, she was very involved in St. Cecilia's PTA and church. She was a volunteer in St. Cecilia's library and also Ben Franklin School's library.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, February 7, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and RT 73, Marlton, NJ. A prayer service will be at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -