|
|
Mary C. Constantine
Maple Shade - Mary C. Constantine (nee Toscano), of Maple Shade, previously of Pennsauken, passed away February 2, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward Constantine, Sarah Renninger, and Ronald Constantine. Caring grandmother of Philip, Tara and Samantha and great-grandmother of Leah and Emma. Mary was predeceased by her parents and her 6 siblings.
Mary was very proud of being born and raised in Atlantic City. She told many stories of her days as a volunteer in the USO during World War II, and dancing on the Steel Pier. She loved the beach, boardwalk, sewing and crocheting. She participated in many local craft fairs. When she lived in Pennsauken, she was very involved in St. Cecilia's PTA and church. She was a volunteer in St. Cecilia's library and also Ben Franklin School's library.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, February 7, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and RT 73, Marlton, NJ. A prayer service will be at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020