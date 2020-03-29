|
|
Mary C. Francese
Neptune - Mary C. Francese of Neptune, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Imperial Care Center in Neptune, NJ. She was 100 years old.
Born in Asbury Park, Mary was raised in Allenhurst, the eldest surviving child of James and Celeste Vaccaro. She was a graduate of the Asbury Park School District and remained in the area working at a dental office and later, as a retail Sales Representative at J.J. Newberry's of Asbury.
Mary was a communicant of Ascension Roman Catholic Church in Bradley Beach, where she enjoyed volunteering with the Catholic Daughters. Her birthday was always a celebration, as it fell on July 4th; Mary loved being surrounded by her family and took pleasure in watching the fireworks. Her example of love, loyalty, courage and strength of character, will always be remembered.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late, Sam Francese, a Landscape Gardner, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of four children, the late, Carl, an Author and Professor at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft; Albert, an Attorney, of Clifton, VA; Marianne of Virginia Beach, VA, and Joanne of Neptune.
Mary is survived by her nine grandchildren, Maria, Steven, Alberto, Annette, Christopher, Sebastian, Brian, Christina and Cathy; her many loving great-grandchildren; her brother, Jimmy Vaccaro of Wanamassa; and her two sisters, Sue Vaccarelli of Red Bank and Rita Trebino of Belmar.
A Memorial Mass for Mary will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Carl Francese Scholarship Fund at Brookdale Community College, Attention: Brookdale Community College Foundation, 765 Neuman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020