Mary C. Molinaro



Barnegat - Mary C. Molinaro (nee Constantino), 94, of Barnegat passed away on August 1, 2020 at home. Mary was born and raised in Newark, NJ. She was formerly of Maumee, OH and moved to Barnegat in 1982. She worked for the Medical College of Ohio as a bookkeeper. Mary loved spending time with her family. One of her favorite activities was attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was their biggest fan. Mary also enjoyed going to Atlantic City and cooking.



Mrs. Molinaro was predeceased by her husband, Frank A. Molinaro, whom she had known since kindergarten, in 2007 and two brothers, Frank and Rico Costantino. She is survived by her children, Neil and his wife Jacky, Carol Hundsrucker, Frank and his wife Michele; grandchildren Christie Sandor (John), Molly Yoo (B), Michael, Nicholas, Daniel, Robert (Ashley), Frank (Kera); 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Catena Giacone (Mario) and Lena Paello (Nick) and sisters-in-law Jean Constantino, Jean Molinaro, Marie Constantino. She was a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.



A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm and Thursday from 9:30-10:00 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Thursday, August 6th at 10:30 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 747 West Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Beachview Ave., Manahawkin.









