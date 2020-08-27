1/1
Mary Carlucci
Mary Carlucci

Matawan - Mary Carlucci, 78, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born and raised in Staten Island, New York, Mary moved to Matawan 20 years ago. She was the owner of Sheraden Lighting and Electric in Brooklyn since 1981, still active in the business with her son Joseph.

Mary was an avid tennis player who would spend many afternoons playing at the local courts or just playing on the court in her back yard. As much as she loved tennis it paled in comparison for the love, she had spending time with her 9 grandchildren.

Mary was pre deceased by her son Dominick in 2015. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Michael and Erin and Joseph and Anna, her brothers, Frankie and Michael and her 9 grandchildren, Vanessa, Joseph, Jr. "JoJo", Anthony, Jesse, Dominick, Jr., Michael, Jr. "Mikey", Julia, Chase and Sofia.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 28 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ. Entombment will be private.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary's memory to a charity close to her heart, Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation PO Box 258, Marlboro, NJ 07746 www.awoccf.org

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.waittfh.com






Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
