Mary Caroline Andros
Eatontown - Mary Caroline Andros (Smart), age 91, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 19, 1928 in Vineland, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Marie and Arthur Smart.
Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She worked for the Monmouth Queen Diner in Eatontown, NJ for 25 years. Mary was an amazing artist, she also enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, gambling, playing the stock market and most of all being with her family. Mary was known for always having a smile on her face and making people laugh. She remembered everyone's birthday and every holiday with her homemade cards and oatmeal raisin cookies. Out of all the things Mary loved her greatest treasures of all was her daughter Julie and her husband Stephen who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Andros, her loving daughter Julie Nulty, son-in-law James Nulty and granddaughter Jordan Nulty of Oceanport, NJ; two sisters, Claire Lago of Alamogordo, NM; and Andrea Kuske of Portland, OR. She was predeceased by her parents, her two brothers Jimmy Smart, Arthur Smart and sister Elizabeth Werchan.
No memorial services have been scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the . Information can be found at: https://www.diabetes.org/donate https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019