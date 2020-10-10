1/1
Mary Carr
Mary Carr

Brick - Mary Carr, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born in Scotland, Mary came to the United States when she was five months old. She lived in Kearny for many years before moving to Point Pleasant where she lived for 26 years before moving to Brick where she has resided for the last 17 years.

Mary was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant for over 40 years. She enjoyed flowers and going boating with her husband, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph J. Carr in 2003.

Surviving are her loving children, Joseph Timothy Carr and his wife, Toni and Patricia Ricigliano; her dear sister in law, Margaret M. Razzano; her cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn Orost, Olivia Carr and her spouse, Savannah, Joseph M. Carr, Kelly Ricigliano and Emily E. Carr.

Viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Cremation is private.

**Due to Covid 19 executive orders there are capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
