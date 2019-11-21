Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Toms River, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Toms River, NJ
Mary Carr Bode


1943 - 2019
Mary Carr Bode

Mary Carr Bode died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital after a long battle with cancer at age 76. Mary Carr was born in Hamlet, NC on February 16, 1943, the daughter of Annie Ruth and Robert C Johnson. Mary Carr is survived by her husband of 53 years, William G Bode, Sr., and their son William G Bode, Jr. of Westbury, NY. She is also survived by sister, Jeanne Bowden of Atlanta, GA. Mary Carr was active in the First United Methodist Church of Toms River. For many years, she participated in leading Sunday School Education, sang in the choir, and assisted in other various activities like the bazaar, rummage sale, soup kitchen, etc. Mary was very active in global ministries of the Methodist Church and participated in ministry trips to Russia and Zimbabwe. She started her ministry in the First United Methodist Church in Wilson, NC, where she was Director of Christian Education. It was at that church, where Mary Carr was married to William Bode 53 years ago. Coming to NJ from NC, Mary Carr taught at various schools finishing her teaching career as an English teacher and reading specialist in the Toms River School System. Mary Carr touched so many lives, whether family, friends, her son's friends, students, neighbors and those in the church, she was well thought of and valued. Family meant so much to Mary Carr. She loved them immensely, and they loved her back. Mary Carr was very close to her sister, Jeanne, and many other family members in NC, GA, SC, NY and wherever they resided. After her retirement, Mary Carr enjoyed travelling, in addition to visiting family members, she visited Canada, Mexico, and various cities in Europe. The highlight of her European travels was attending the Passion Play in Germany, with her husband and mother. The funeral service for Mary Carr will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Toms River at 2:30PM on Saturday, November 23. Viewings will be held at Anderson and Campbell Funeral home at 703 Main Street in Toms River from 6-8PM Friday November 22, 2019. In addition, there will be a viewing prior to the funeral service at the church from 1:30PM - 2:30PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
