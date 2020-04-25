|
|
Mary Catherine (Chevalier) Hauck
Shrewsbury - Mary Catherine (Chevalier) Hauck, 86, of Shrewsbury, died on Saturday April 25th, due to complications of a stroke.
Mary was born in Montclair, N.J., and grew up in the Bayshore area of Monmouth County and Red Bank. Mary graduated from St. Agnes Grammar School in Atlantic Highlands, and from Red Bank Catholic High School, class of 1952.
Mary was employed at Bendix Corp., in Eatontown and Red Bank, and then worked at the American Red Cross in Shrewsbury in fundraising and disaster relief. Mary was also an active member of both the Independent Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in Red Bank and the Shrewsbury Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the first President of the Shrewsbury, Red Bank, Little Silver, and New Shrewsbury Police Wives Auxiliary. She was a devoted parishioner at St. James Church in Red Bank.
Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her husband, kids, and grandchildren, especially in the summer when friends and family gathered at her house on Long Lake in Maine. Memories of her strong will and infectious smile will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to love her, and be loved by her. Mary could make a party anywhere—on her front porch with her neighbors and kids, or around the kitchen table. She was a diehard Yankee fan and took special delight in wearing her Yankee baseball cap in Red Sox territory.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Lillian (Wallis) Chevalier; her sister Frances Minton; and brothers Thomas, David, and James Chevalier. She is survived by her husband and the love of her life for 64 years. Lester C. Hauck Jr., and her three children Kathleen M. Hauck (Ron Westerberg), Lester C. Hauck III, and Nanci S. Schweninger (Jake Millerline); and six grandchildren, Mary Grace Westerberg; Morgan, Clayton, and Jarrett Hauck; and Michael and Christi Schweninger. Mary is also survived by her sister Dolores Chevalier, brother Robert Chevalier (Ellen Chevalier) and sisters-in-law- Josephine Chevalier and Janet Chevalier, along with many nieces and nephews and countless Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire friends.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home , however, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to either or .
Please visit Mary's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020